Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2025
companies profiled in the report include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Haemonetics Corporation, Cerus Corporation, Hemacare Corporation, and Medica S.p.A.
The global therapeutic plasma exchange market has been segmented as follows:
Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market, by Disease Indication
- Neurological Disorders
- Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- Myasthenia Gravis
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Neuromyelitis Optica
- Guillain-Barré Syndrome
- Renal Disorders
- Post-renal Transplant Rejection
- Anti-GBM (Glomerular Basement Membrane) Disease
- Wegener’s Granulomatosis
- Hematology Disorders
- Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura
- Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome
- Cryoglobulinemia
- Multiple Myeloma
- Metabolic Disorders
- Familial Hypercholesterolaemia (homozygous)
- Fulminant Wilson Disease
- Others
Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market, by End-user
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia & New Zealand
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
