Tape Storage Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2021

Tape Storage Market Report

The latest report about the Tape Storage market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments.

Leading manufacturers of Tape Storage Market:

Key segments in the global tape storage market:

Technology LTO-1 to LTO-5 LTO-6 LTO-7 LTO-8 DDS-1 DDS-2 DDS-3 DDS-4 DLT IV SDLT



Industry IT and Telecommunication Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Media and Entertainment Research and Academia Healthcare Oil and Gas Government and Defense Others



End User Cloud Providers Data Centers Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises Others



Component Tape Cartridges Tape Vault



Key regions covered in the global tape storage market report:

North America U.S. Canada



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe



SEA and Others of APAC India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of SEA and Other APAC



China

Japan

Middle East and Africa Northern Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key vendors in the global tape storage market:

Dell Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

Lenovo

Oracle

Overland Storage

Qualstar Corporation

Quantum Corporation

Seagate Technology PLC

Sony Corporation

Spectra Logic Corporation

