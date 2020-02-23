Releases New Report on the Zero Trust Security Solutions Market 2019 – 2027
Zero Trust Security Solutions market
The Zero Trust Security Solutions market report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.
The global Zero Trust Security Solutions market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029.
Competitive Outlook
Key players operating in the Zero Trust Security Solutions industry.
Regional Assessment
The marketplace research that is introduced sheds light onto the Marketplace Scenario in numerous markets. Additionally, the effects of the governmental and regulatory policies to this market in every region’s prospects is examined from the report.
Key Players Operating in the global Zero Trust Security Solutions Market
- Key players in the global zero trust security solutions market are listed below:
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc
- Symantec Corporation
- OKTA, Inc
- Forcepoint
- Centrify Corporation
- Cyxtera Technologies
- SophosGroup PLC
- Google LLC
- Microsoft Corporation
- VMware, Inc
- Trend Micro Inc.
- Cloudflare, Inc
- IBM Corporation
- Check Point Software Technologies
Figure: Global Zero Trust Security Solutions Market, by Competitive Landscape
Global Zero Trust Security Solutions Market: Research Scope
Global Zero Trust Security Solutions Market, by Deployment Model
- On – premises
- Cloud based
Figure: Global Zero Trust Security Solutions Market, by Deployment Model
Global Zero Trust Security Solutions Market, by Enterprise Size
- Small & Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Global Zero Trust Security Solutions Market, by Industry
- BFSI
- IT & Telecommunication
- Retail & E-commerce
- Healthcare
- Energy and Utility
- Others
Global Zero Trust Security Solutions Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Figure: Global Zero Trust Security Solutions Market, by Region
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size.
The Zero Trust Security Solutions market report focuses on major growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities. The report lists various segments of the market and the competitive landscape of the market.
Questions the Zero Trust Security Solutions market report addresses:
- Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for Zero Trust Security Solutions ?
- What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global Zero Trust Security Solutions market?
- Which sub-segment will lead the global Zero Trust Security Solutions market by 2029 by product?
- Which Zero Trust Security Solutions market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume?
- What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global Zero Trust Security Solutions market?
Request TOC
About TMR
TMR is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services.
