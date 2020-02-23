Pulses Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of % through the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

Indepth Study of this Pulses Market

Global Pulses Market: Market Participants:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global pulses market are B&G Foods, Inc.; LA MILANAISE INC.; Adani Wilmar Limited; Cargill Inc.; The Kraft Heinz Company; Archer Daniels Midland Company; NHC Foods Limited; Ingredion Incorporated; AGT Food and Ingredients; Globeways Canada, Inc.; BroadGrain Commodities Inc.; ILTA Grain Inc.; Prime Seeds International Inc. and The Scoular Company.

Opportunities for market participants:

Globally, the pulses market is likely to witness significant growth owing to the mounting consumer inclination towards healthy and nutritious food. The ecological sustainability of pulses is also one of the major factors driving the pulses market owing to the reduced emission of CO2 and reduction in the level of greenhouse gases. As this contributes to a global cause, governments of various countries are encouraging the production of pulses at a global level. Moreover, the growers of pulses are also influenced by the global increase in the demand for pulses, which is expected to rapidly boost the global production of pulses. Furthermore, growth in the health-conscious population is also a major factor contributing to the growth of the pulses market as the demand for cholesterol-free and low-fat food ingredients is increasing. The leading players of the pulses market are trying their best to capitalize on the opportunities available in the market owing to the increasing demand for protein-rich and gluten-free products. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness high growth in the demand for pulses as a result of population growth.

On the basis of region, the pulses market has been segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

The Middle East & Africa

Brief Approach to Research on the Pulses Market:

The company will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate the data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated & synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report:

Some of the key data points covered in our report for the pulses market include:

An overview of the pulses market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the pulses market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends of the pulses market.

Detailed value chain analysis of the pulses market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major pulses market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the pulses market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

