Proactive Security Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2018 – 2028

In this Proactive Security market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Proactive Security market report covers the key segments,

Key Players

Some of the key players in the proactive security market are IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, MindPoint Group, McAfee, LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto, FireEye, Inc., Oracle Corporation, LogRhythm, Inc., CyberSponse, Inc. and others.

Proactive Security Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the proactive security market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global proactive security market during the forecast period owing to the high presence of various proactive security vendors and high volume of cyber-attack incidences in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global proactive security market. The Asia Pacific (including China and Japan) proactive security market is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing penetration of internet (complimented by increasing cybercrimes) and establishment of new small and medium sized enterprises, vulnerable to cyber-attacks, in the region. Besides this, Latin America is expected to witness significant growth rate and MEA is expected to witness comparatively moderate growth during the forecast period in the global proactive security market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global market segments

Global market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2013-2017

Global market size & forecast 2018-2028

Supply & demand value chain for market

Global market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in market

Technology

Value Chain

Global market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for Global proactive security market includes

North America market U.S. Canada

Latin America market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other Asia Pacific countries market India Indonesia Oceania Singapore Philippines Malaysia Thailand Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries

Japan market

China market

Middle East and Africa market GCC Countries Turkey North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

