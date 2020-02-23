Nitric AcidMarket to Incur Rapid Extension During 2016–2024

This Market Study analyzes the market in Australia and provides the findings in a new report offering data for 2015 along with data for the forecast period 2016–2024. The main objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and provide recent updates and insights affecting various segments of the Australia nitric acid market. Nitric acid is the basic raw material used for the production of ammonium nitrate. It also finds application in the production of fertilizers and is also used in precious metal refining and litho printing.

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into four sections – by product type, grade, application, and region. The market is segmented on the basis of product type into fuming and non-fuming; on the basis of grade into commercial grade and others; and on the basis of application into explosives and fertilizers. The report provides analysis of the Australia nitric acid market in terms of market volume and market value across five key regions.

The report begins with a market overview and provides market definition and analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the nitric acid market in Australia. The overview section also includes a snapshot of the global nitric acid market as well as nitric acid production capacities in Australia. The report also includes an in-depth analysis of key drivers and restraints influencing the market. Key trends in the Australia nitric acid market are also included in the report to provide clients with useful decision-making insights. The sections that follow include market analysis by product type, by grade, by application, and by region; and present a forecast for the period 2016–2024. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of factors affecting the market covering both the present scenario and future prospects.

Research Methodology

The forecast presented in this report assesses the total revenue of the Australia nitric acid market. The starting point is sizing the current market, which lays the foundation for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, in-depth analysis based on supply side, demand side, and consumption rate is taken into account. However, quantifying the market across segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed. To deduce market size, the report considers various viewpoints based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by product type, by grade, and by application; and qualitative inputs from industry experts have been taken into consideration to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual consumption of nitric acid and expected consumption in the Australia nitric acid market over the forecast period. For market data analysis, the report considers 2015 as the base year with market numbers estimated for 2016 and a detailed forecast made for the entire period. To deduce market volume size, captive consumption of nitric acid for ammonium nitrate production as well as traded nitric acid have been considered. To calculate market value size of captive consumption of nitric acid, the average production cost of nitric acid has been considered; and for calculating market revenue of traded nitric acid, merchant prices have been taken into consideration.

The Australia nitric acid market report further provides profiles of key industry players in order to evaluate their strategies and recent developments. This section of the report also includes a dashboard view of top companies operating in the Australia nitric acid market. Leading market players included in the report are Orica Limited, Wesfarmers Chemicals, Energy & Fertilizers, and Incitec Pivot Limited.

