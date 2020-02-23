Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecast

This study on the methyl methacrylate market offers a ten-year forecast for the global methyl methacrylate market from 2018 to 2028. This study of the methyl methacrylate market considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration of 2018 to 2028. The Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) in the methyl methacrylate market study has been represented from 2018 to 2028.

This methyl methacrylate market study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value/supply chain analysis, competition analysis, segmental and regional growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment-level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global methyl methacrylate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2018 and 2028, in terms of value. High Traction of the use of PMMA in various industries such as electronics, construction, and automotive industry are positively impacting to uptake the Methyl Methacrylate in the global market.

Methyl methacrylate is one of the most prominent esters of methacrylic acid. It is a volatile, colourless and flammable liquid with moderate solubility in water. It is copolymerised with other monomers (acrylate esters, vinyl acetate, and other methacrylate) and used in large quantities for the production of acrylic polymers. Methyl methacrylate is used for the production of PMMA, which is by far the largest application of methyl methacrylate.

The XploreMR report on the Methyl Methacrylate market carefully analyses the market at a regional and global level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters such as production type, application, feedstock and region. This Methyl Methacrylate market report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a detailed understanding of the market. The Methyl Methacrylate market report begins with the definition of the market, followed by the market background, market dynamics and analysis of the market by key segments, regional analysis of the market and competition landscape. Each section of the Methyl Methacrylate market report includes a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the market on the basis of historical developments, facts and key opinions collected from various industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

Methyl Methacrylate Market: Segmentation Production Type Application Feedstock Region Chemical Synthesis Recycling and Reclaiming PMMA Adhesives and Sealants Industrial Paints and Coatings Inks Others Acetone Ethylene Methanol Isobutylene Others (Includes PMMA Scrap) North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East and Africa

The Methyl Methacrylate market report begins with an introduction of the market, which includes the market taxonomy and product definition with respect to the global Methyl Methacrylate market assessment. In the following section, the Methyl Methacrylate market report describes the market development background, covering industry factors and macro-economic factors affecting the Methyl Methacrylate market for the base year and also MMA recycling overview considered for the study.

The next section of the Methyl Methacrylate market report discusses the dynamics of the market such as drivers (demand and supply side), restraints, opportunities and trends impacting the market growth at a global level. Market potential for manufacturers has been presented in the following section of the same chapter. This section also includes an assessment of the impact of market dynamics on the global Methyl Methacrylate market.

Subsequent sections of the report provide value (US$ Mn) and volume (Consumption in KT) projections for the Methyl Methacrylate market on the basis of the above-mentioned segments at a global level. The values for the global market represented in these sections have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at the regional level.

All the above sections evaluate the present Methyl Methacrylate market scenario and growth prospects in the global Methyl Methacrylate market while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

Additionally, it is imperative to note that, in an inconsistent global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but furthermore analyse the market on the basis of crucial parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the Methyl Methacrylate market and identify the accurate opportunities available.

In order to understand the key market segments in terms of growth and demand of Methyl Methacrylate across concerned regions, XploreMR has developed an attractiveness index, which will help providers identify real market opportunities.

Another significant feature of the Methyl Methacrylate market report is the analysis of all the key segments in the Methyl Methacrylate market, sub-segments and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Methyl Methacrylate market.

In the concluding section of the Methyl Methacrylate market report, a competitive landscape of the Methyl Methacrylate market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the Methyl Methacrylate market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report includes Methyl Methacrylate manufacturers. This section in the Methyl Methacrylate market report is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the Methyl Methacrylate market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in this report include BASF SE, DowDuPont Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation, Arkema, Evonik industries AG, S.K. Panchal and Co., LG Chem, Monómeros del Vallés S.L., NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., Sumitomo Corporation, Shanghai Huayi Group Corp. Ltd., Heilongjiang Zhongmeng Longxin Chemical Co., Ltd. and Kowa India Pvt. Ltd.

