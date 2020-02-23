Malt Extract Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2019-2025

Global Malt Extract Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Malt Extract industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Malt Extract as well as some small players.

growing demand for gluten-free, sugar-free, high nutritional value, and clean label products from the brewery, bakery and food and beverage industries.

Europe Malt Extract Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

The Beverages segment accounted for a high value share of 48% in 2016 and is expected to register a relatively high CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The Bakery segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5% in terms of value over the forecast period.

Increasing preference for gluten-free bakery products is a growing trend all over the world and this encourages the use of malt based products

There is a significant demand for gluten-free bakery products in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, India and China, due to the increasing prevalence of diseases like obesity, joint pains and other health related issues apart from a growing aging population. The demand for gluten-free malt extracts that can be used as a specific flavour component and as a natural ingredient for a variety of products to impart natural colouring and sweetening is skyrocketing. This will lead to an increase in the demand for malt based products.”

