Ion Exchange Resins Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2024

Growing consumption of ion exchange resins, especially in some of the African countries, is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. In terms of value, the MEA ion exchange resins market will expand at a CAGR of 5.9%. The region was estimated to be valued beyond US$ 90 Mn by the end of 2016 and it is expected to touch more than US$ 150 Mn by the end of the forecast period. This region will also create a robust incremental dollar opportunity within the period of assessment. MEA, Eastern Europe and Latin America are expected to grow at considerable CAGRs and can be called as emerging regions in the ion exchange resins market over the forecast period. Rest of MEA countries such as Turkey, Israel, and North African countries are expected to drive growth in the consumption of ion exchange resins in the region during the forecast period. Ion exchange resins market in the Rest of MEA was expected to account for a market value share of more than 50% in the overall MEA ion exchange resins market by 2016, and is expected to gain more than 300 BPS by the end of the assessment period. The value of the market is likely to cross US$ 100 Mn by the end of 2026. GCC is expected to be the moderately attractive region. South Africa is projected to be a relatively less attractive country on the basis of market share and CAGR. In terms of value, the ion exchange resins market in South Africa is expected to register a relatively low CAGR of 4.9% during forecast period. Segment analysis of the MEA Ion Exchange Resins Market

Cation exchange resins segment in the MEA ion exchange resins market was estimated to account for an approximate market value share of 58% by the end of 2016, and is expected to lose more than 90 BPS by the end of 2026. The segment is expected to be valued at US$ 100 Mn by the end of 2026.

Others segment in the MEA ion exchange resins market is anticipated to expand at a relatively low CAGR of 5.5% in terms of value over the forecast period.

Anion exchange resins segment in the MEA ion exchange resins market was anticipated to be worth more than US$ 32 Mn in 2016. The market share is likely to soar by the end of the projected period.

The power generation segment is expected to accumulate more than 130 BPS by the end of the assessed period. The domestic and wastewater treatment segment is expected to record a healthy CAGR of 5.9% in terms of value by the end of 2026.

