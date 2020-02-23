Electric Vehicle Battery Market Predicted to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

Indepth Study of this Electric Vehicle Battery Market

Fact.MR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Electric Vehicle Battery . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Electric Vehicle Battery market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Competitive Landscape

In May 2019, Panasonic Corporation, a leading player in electric vehicle battery market, announced the launch of ‘Nymbus’ – the first of its kind smart EV charging service in India. The new service, designed and developed to cater the growing Indian mobility market, combines various physical components such as charging stations, telematics systems, and others with virtual components including AI, cloud service, and analytics to deliver one stop solution.

In April 2019, Robert Bosch GmbH announced that it has formed an alliance with the Swedish manufacturer of fuel-cell stacks – Powercell Sweden AB. Under the agreement, the two companies will work together to make the polymer-electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cells ready for production and use in commercial trucks and cars.

Toshiba Corporation

Founded in 1939, Toshiba Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and has operations worldwide. The company is organized into for main groupings including the Digital Products Group, the Electronics Devices Group, the Social Infrastructure Group, and the Home Appliances Group. Toshiba’s line of SCiB™

rechargeable batteries offer the benefits of high energy density and rapid recharging, making important contributions to promoting the spread of electric vehicles.

Delphi Automotive PLC (Aptiv)

Founded in 1994, Delphi Automotive PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and has renamed itself Aptiv in December 2017. Aptiv offers an extensive EV/HEV product portfolio with a complete range of E/E architecture systems and components for every high power and high voltage application.

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Established in 1970, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. is based in Yongin, South Korea, and specializes in manufacturing and sales of batteries worldwide. The company operates through three main segments including Chemicals, Electronic Materials, and Energy, and also offers a range of prismatic lithium-ion battery cells, battery modules and battery packs.

LG Chem Ltd.

Founded in 1947, LG Chem Ltd. is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, and engages in the basic materials and chemicals, IT and electronic materials, energy solution, advanced materials, and life sciences businesses. The company specializes in supplying high-performance and quality batteries for electric vehicles to the global automobile manufacturers.

Denso Corporation

Established in 1949, Denso Corporation is based in Aichi Prefecture, Japan and operates in various regions around the world. In addition to automotive components, service parts and accessories, the company offers a range of product for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Additional Insights

Parallel hybrid powertrains continue to account for relatively large sales of electric vehicle batteries, with nearly 70% share in 2018. Sales of these batteries remain driven by increasing use of parallel hybrid powertrains in EVs and HEVs, as they eliminate the inefficiency of converting mechanical power to electricity and increase efficiency for highway driving.

Electric vehicle battery market gains also remain significant from passenger cars, with sales in 2022 estimated to exceed US$ 33,000 million.

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR study on electric vehicle battery market provides industry-based intelligence and in-depth insights into the global market. To carry out a detailed analysis on the growth of electric vehicle battery market for the period, 2017-2022, a unique methodology and holistic approach have been adapted.

An elaborate and complete secondary research is followed by a thorough primary research, to obtain valuable information about historical and current growth parameters of the electric vehicle battery market.

