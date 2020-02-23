Digital Transformation Market worldwide growing by size, share, demand, regional analysis by 2024

The global Digital Transformation market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Digital Transformation market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Digital Transformation market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Digital Transformation market. The Digital Transformation market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

Key Segments Covered



By Digital Services



Digital Consulting

Digital Technology Implementation

Digital Technology Integration

Digital Operations & Management

By Digital Software

Digital Content & Application

Digital Sales & Commerce

Digital Marketing

Digital Consumer Experience & Services

Digital Integration Platforms

By Verticals



Public Sector

Manufacturing Sector

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Sector

Media & Entertainment Sector

Telecomm Sector

Energy & Utility Sector

Services Sector

Retail Sector

Healthcare Sector

Transportation & Distribution Sector

Key Regions/Countries Covered



GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

North Africa

Other Middle East Countries

Key Companies

IBM Corporation



CGI Group Incorporation

Accenture plc

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Booz & Co.

PWC

The Digital Transformation market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Digital Transformation market.

Segmentation of the Digital Transformation market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Digital Transformation market players.

The Digital Transformation market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Digital Transformation for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Digital Transformation ? At what rate has the global Digital Transformation market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

