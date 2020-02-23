Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Size Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Status, Future Opportunities and Demand by Top 10 Global Players

The global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market. The Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

This report studies the Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software, Computerized maintenance management system (CMMS), also known as computerized maintenance management information system (CMMIS), is a software package that maintains a computer database of information about an organization’s maintenance operations. This information is intended to help maintenance workers do their jobs more effectively (for example, determining which machines require maintenance and which storerooms contain the spare parts they need) and to help management make informed decisions (for example, calculating the cost of machine breakdown repair versus preventive maintenance for each machine, possibly leading to better allocation of resources). CMMS data may also be used to verify regulatory compliance. To properly control the maintenance of a facility, information is required to analyze what is occurring. Manually this requires a tremendous amount of effort and time. A CMMS also allows for record keeping, to track completed and assigned tasks in a timely and cost-effective manner. In recognition of this, companies have started using CMMS extensively to better control and organize maintenance management. The different steps of implementing a CMMS plan have been described in the diagram.

According to QYR market research, The Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market size was 787.2 million USD in 2018 and it will be 1514 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 9.79% from 2018 to 2025. Factors like an efficient accomplishment of maintenance practices, time-saving services, and low cost are majorly driving the market of computerized maintenance management system. Also, facilities provided by computerized maintenance management systems like scheduling tasks, tracking work orders, external work requests, managing inventory and audit, and certification are elevating the market.

The global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market for is highly competitive and fragmented. There are many enterprises entering this business. IBM, Siveco, Dude Solutions, DPSI, ServiceChannel and eMaint are some of the major market players in this domain. Other key vendors include Fiix, UpKeep, IFS, Maintenance Connection, Hippo, Real Asset Management, Sierra, MCS Solutions, MPulse, MVP Plant, ManagerPlus and some others. The prominent players constantly keep on innovating and investing in research and development in order to present a cost-effective portfolio. There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to their customer.

In 2018, the global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market size was 720 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1510 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Maintenance Connection

EMaint

Dude Solutions

Hippo

IBM

ServiceChannel

Fiix

UpKeep

Siveco

IFS

ManagerPlus

Axxerion

MPulse

MVP Plant

MCS Solutions

DPSI

Real Asset Management

MicroMain

FasTrak

FMX

Sierra

Orion IXL Bhd

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based CMMS Software

On-Premises CMMS Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial & Manufacturing

Property Management Firms

Logistics & Retail

Education & Government

Healthcare and Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market.

Segmentation of the Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market players.

The Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software ? At what rate has the global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

The global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.