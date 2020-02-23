Centralised Workstations Market Projected to be Resilient During 2018 – 2028

Report Synopsis

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast for the global centralised workstations market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a single-digit CAGR during forecast period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across eight regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA & Others of APAC, China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa, which influence the current nature and future status of the centralised workstations market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the centralised workstations market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of centralised workstations technology and its advantages. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends and market structure. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on component, application, type, OS, enterprise size, and different regions globally.

The centralised workstations market is expected to witness significant value growth during the forecast period owing to the growing need for IT infrastructure utilization and to minimize capital and functional costs.

The report starts with an overview of the centralised workstations market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and challenges from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the centralised workstations market.

The centralised workstations market is classified on the basis of component, application, type, OS, enterprise size, and region. On the basis of component, the market is sub segmented into software, hardware, and services. On the basis of application, the centralised workstations market is sub-segmented into healthcare, education, banking & finance, manufacturing, media & entertainment, engineering & design, and others. Furthermore, by type, the global centralised workstations market is segmented into 1-to-1 workstations, and 1-to-many workstations. The engineering & design sub-segment accounted for a relatively higher market share because of high adoption of centralised workstation and generation of huge amount of data.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the centralised workstations market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis that covers key trends.

The next section contains a detailed analysis of the centralised workstations market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028 and sets the forecast within the context of the centralised workstations market, which includes latest technological developments as well as offerings in the centralised workstations market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, BENELUX, and rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, and Rest of Eastern Europe), SEA & Others of APAC (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, and rest of SEA), China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, Northern Africa and Rest of MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the centralised workstations market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 10 years.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the centralised workstations market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global centralised workstations market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of component, application, type, OS, enterprise size, and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global centralised workstations market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global centralised workstations market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the centralised workstations market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the centralised workstations supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the centralised workstations market. Some of the key competitors covered in the report are NVIDIA Corporation, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, HP Inc., Super Micro Computer, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., VMware, Citrix Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., Secunet AG, Intel Corporation, and Cisco Systems.

Key Segments

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Application

Healthcare

Education

Banking and Finance

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Engineering & Design

Others

By Type

1-to-1 Workstations

Racked Desktop WS

1U/2U Ws

1-to-Many Workstations

On-premise (Server) WS

Cloud WS

By OS

Windows

Linux

Unix

Others

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Key Regions covered:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

U.K.

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA & Others of APAC

India

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of SEA

China

Japan

MEA

GCC Countries

Turkey

South Africa

Northern Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Companies

NVIDIA Corporation

Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

HP Inc.

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

VM ware

Citrix System, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

Secunet AG

Intel

Cisco Systems

