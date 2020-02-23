Automotive Cyber Security Market Report, History and Forecast 2019-2023, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

Assessment of the Global Automotive Cyber Security Market

The recent study on the Automotive Cyber Security market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Automotive Cyber Security market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Automotive Cyber Security market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Automotive Cyber Security market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Automotive Cyber Security market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Automotive Cyber Security market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Automotive Cyber Security market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Automotive Cyber Security market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Automotive Cyber Security across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Market Segmentation as per Technology and Component Facilitated in This Research Study

The market has been segmented into two broader categories – by technology and by component. The technology segment is further segmented into managed security services, end-point security services, integration services, consulting services, unified threat management, and others. Among these, the consulting services sub-segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increase in technological advancements in various countries such as the U.S., Germany, India, China, and Japan. The managed security sub-segment captured a market share of 19.5% at the end of 2016. Among the component segments, the services sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, due to the increasing awareness of information security, and the increasing adaptation of advanced technologies such as vehicle-to-vehicle communication and telematics technology by automotive OEMs.

Regional Classification Offers Important Factors Associated with Each Regional Market for Automotive Cyber Security

The expansion of the automotive industry, growth of cyber threats and attacks, and digital transformation of the automotive industry are some of the primary factors which are fueling the growth of the automotive cyber security market. North America is projected to hold more than 40% of the market share in 2018. One of the major reasons for the dominance of North America is the presence of top automotive OEMs and IT solution and service providers. However, the SEA & others market in the APAC region is expected to create more potential growth opportunities in the automotive cyber security market in the coming years, owing to the increasing threat of cyber-attacks in the transportation and automotive systems in India and ASEAN countries.

Various automotive OEMs and IT solution providers are now focused on developing secure IT infrastructure and ecosystems for connected vehicles across the globe. This report also offers some recommendations for market stockholders. In brief, these recommendations encourage consultation between automotive cyber security solution providers, for which technological advancements should be an agenda. All stakeholders in the automotive cyber security market are recommended to work in collaboration and exchange their resources in order to offer advanced and highly efficient automotive cyber security solutions in near future.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Automotive Cyber Security market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Automotive Cyber Security market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Automotive Cyber Security market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Automotive Cyber Security market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Automotive Cyber Security market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Automotive Cyber Security market establish their foothold in the current Automotive Cyber Security market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Automotive Cyber Security market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Automotive Cyber Security market solidify their position in the Automotive Cyber Security market?

