3D Printing Market Analyzed in a New Research Study
In 2018, the market size of 3D Printing Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 3D Printing .
This report studies the global market size of 3D Printing , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the 3D Printing Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. 3D Printing history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global 3D Printing market, the following companies are covered:
Market Segmentation
3D Printing Market, by Use
- Commercial
- Personal
3D Printing Market, by Technology
- PolyJet
- Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)
- Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
- Stereolithography (SLA)
- Others
3D Printing Market, by Application
- Consumer products and electronics
- Automotive
- Medical
- Industrial or business machines
- Aerospace
- Military & Defense
- Architecture
- Education
- Others
3D Printing Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- India
- Malaysia
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe 3D Printing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of 3D Printing , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of 3D Printing in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the 3D Printing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the 3D Printing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, 3D Printing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe 3D Printing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
