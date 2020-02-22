Tunable Filter Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2019-2027

In this report, the global Tunable Filter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

the demand for tunable filters has been meteoric in the wireless communication equipment sector. The wireless communication equipment segment in the application category was valued at around US$ 62 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach a high valuation of more than US$ 135 Mn by the end of the year of assessment. During the period of assessment, 2017-2027, the wireless communication equipment segment is expected to register a stellar value CAGR of 8.1%. Moreover, the Y-o-Y growth of the wireless communication equipment segment is comparatively high than other application segments during 2017-2027 timeline.

Similar adoption rate of tunable filters in military vehicular mount radio components and tactical radio to be observed during the forecast period

Tunable filters are also used in military vehicular mount radio components and in tactical radio. These application areas are expected to show a similar adoption rate of tunable filters. The military vehicular mount radio components and tactical radio segments are projected to grow at a value CAGR of 3.5% and 3.4% respectively throughout the period of forecast, 2017-2027. However, the military vehicular mount radio components segment is a shade better with respect to market valuation owing to high traction of tunable filters in this sector. The military vehicular mount radio components segment stood at around US$ 5 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a value a bit higher than US$ 7 by the end of the year of assessment. On the other hand, the tactical radio segment is expected to reach a value of about US$ 5 Mn by the end of the forecast period (2027).

Use of tunable filters in wireless communication equipment across key regions

The tunable filter market is expected to witness high growth potential in North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Western Europe during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), the use of tunable filters in wireless communication equipment is expected to portray a huge growth rate and the wireless communication equipment segment in APEJ is projected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the assessment period. In North America, the wireless communication equipment is poised to register a stellar CAGR of 8.4% to touch a value higher than US$ 40 Mn by the end of the assessment period. In Western Europe, wireless communication segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period to reach a significant market valuation.

