Tahini size in terms of volume and value 2019-2021

The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.

The given report is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Tahini Market.

Strategic Developments: The custom analysis gives the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, growth rate, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Features: The report comprises market features, capacity, capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import, export, supply, demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the report offers a comprehensive study of the market dynamics and their latest trends, along with market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Tahini Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and many other market research tools have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the competition in the global tahini market. Key categories of providers covered in the report are tahini suppliers, manufacturers, and a list of major retailers and raw material suppliers. Detailed profiles of tahini providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the global tahini market.

By Product Type Paste & Spreads Desserts & Other Sweets Sauces & Dips

By Distribution Channel Modern Retail Conventional Retail Exports HORECA

By Product Size Below 50 Grams 50 – 150 Grams Above 150 Grams

By Production Process Industrial Process Conventional Process

By Region North America GCC West Asia North Africa South Europe U.K. Rest of Europe Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of Middle East & Africa



In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global tahini market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses, based on the technology trends. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category. Bottom-up approach has been used to validate numbers reached and the market numbers for end use applications. Macro-economic indicators such as GDP, wholesale & retail trade, merchandise trade and prices have been considered to arrive at indicated market numbers.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market. Further, all market segments are analyzed in terms of basis point share to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important to identify various key trends governing the global tahini market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global tahini market. Finally, we know the importance of dissecting the different market segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global tahini market, and towards this end, we have developed a market attractiveness index to help market players identify current and future market opportunities.

