Silicones Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2026
Assessment of the Global Silicones Market
The recent study on the Silicones market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Silicones market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Silicones market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Silicones market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.
The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Silicones market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Silicones market.
Competitive Assessment
The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Silicones market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Silicones market across different geographies such as:
End-use Industry
The adoption pattern of the Silicones across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:
segmented as follows:
Silicones Market, by Form
- Fluids
- Elastomers
- Resins
Silicones Market, by Application
- Rubber
- Coatings
- Emulsions
- Sealants
- Others (Greases, etc.)
Silicones Market, by End-user Industry
- Consumer Goods
- Construction & Architecture
- Transportation
- Energy
- Electrical & Electronics
- Paper
- Textiles
- Others (Health Care, etc.)
Silicones Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- In terms of volume, the elastomers segment is larger vis-à-vis fluids, as elastomers are used in a wider range of products. However, in terms of value, the fluids segment accounts for higher share than the elastomers segment, as the price of silicone fluids is higher than that of silicone elastomers.
- In terms of application, the rubber segment holds higher share vis-à-vis other segments. Emulsions is also a common application of silicones.
- Based on end-use industry, consumer goods constitutes major share of the silicones market. It is followed by construction & architecture and electrical & electronics.
- In terms of demand, transportation, medical, and personal care industries offer significant potential for silicones
- Fluctuation in supply and prices of raw materials is a major hindrance to the market
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period