Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market is on Course to Grow at a CAGR of % During the Forecast Period 2016 – 2024

The recent Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection market intelligence study by TMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection market report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

prominent players have been analyzed for their market share and other recent developments. The global oil and gas pipeline leak detection market can be categorized on the basis of technology and geography. By technology, the market can be divided into flow meters, fiber optic sensors, infra-red detection, and pressure sensors.

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rapid growth of the oil and gas sector, which is fueled by the surging demand for energy, is the primary driver of this market. Additionally, the escalating demand for energy is leading to extended exploration and production activities and in the recent times, several new pipeline network have come up. Pipeline material failure and corrosion have been the major causes of leakage in oil and gas pipelines. Concurrently, the need for proper leak detection techniques to avoid potential disaster and accidents is on the rise. Increased investment in offshore energy recourses is another driver for the global market for oil and gas pipeline leak detection. Flow monitoring, fiber optic sensors, pressure monitoring, and infra-red leak detection are the four prominent leak detection technologies that are used for the detection of leakages in buried as well as un-buried hydrocarbon pipelines.

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, report studies the lucrativeness of the regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and rest of the world. Currently, the Middle East and Africa region constitutes the maximum market for oil and gas pipeline leak detection, owing to vast network of pipeline, which is extending even further. As a result, this region is projected for the best growth rate during the forecast period. The region of North America is dominated by the developed economy of the U.S. which resides several prominent players in this market and hence is expected to remain a prosperous region over the course of next few years.

Some of the prominent companies in global oil and gas pipeline leak detection market are Siemens AG, Pure Technologies Ltd., Schneider Electric SA, Pentair Ltd., Krohne Messtechnik GmbH, PSI AG, Perma-Pipe, Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc., ATMOS International, Energy Solutions International, Asel-Tech, Inc., and Honeywell International, Inc.

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection market report focuses on major growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities that will have a significant impact on the incontinence devices market growth in the forecast duration. Besides this, the report lists various segments of the market and the competitive landscape of the market with base and forecast figures and the estimated CAGRs. Adding to that, the list of significant players and their plan of action for drawing better revenues is available in the report. Furthermore, key industry developments and interesting insights into the market, along with current incontinence devices market trends, are also provided in the report.

