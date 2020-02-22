Nonwoven Geotextiles Market – Trends Assessment by 2032

Detailed Study on the Global Nonwoven Geotextiles Market

Nonwoven Geotextiles Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Nonwoven Geotextiles market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.

End-use Industry Assessment

The report segments the Nonwoven Geotextiles market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Nonwoven Geotextiles in each end-use industry.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark)

GSE Environmental, Inc. (US)

Hanes Geo Components (US)

Low & Bonar PLC (Scotland)

Bonar Technical Fabrics (Belgium)

Mattex Geosynthetics (Saudi Arabia)

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Officine Maccaferri Spa (Italy)

Polymer Group Inc. (US)

Propex Operating Company, LLC (US)

Raven Industries, Inc. (US)

Reliance Industries Limited (India)

Royal TenCate NV (Netherlands)

TenCate Geosynthetics Americas (US)

Tenax Corporation (US)

Tensar International Corporation, Inc. (US)

Thrace-LINQ, Inc. (US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

PP

PET

PE

Other

Segment by Application

Road

Filtration

Environmental Waste Management

