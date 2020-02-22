Mobile Robotics Market Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019-2026

The global Mobile Robotics market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Mobile Robotics market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Mobile Robotics market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Mobile Robotics market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

The major vendors in the global mobile robotics market are iRobot Corporation, Barrett technology, Swisslog, John Deere, Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Boeing Company, Seegrid Corporation, Google, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lowe’s Company, Inc. Amazon, Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Omron Adept Technologies, Clearpath Robotics, Inc., Bossa Nova Robotics, Savioke, Aethon, Inc. and Locus Robotics.

The segments covered in the global mobile robotics market are as follows:

By Types

Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Unmanned Surface Vehicles

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

By Application

Industrial

Service

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Mexico Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

