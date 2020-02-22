LIB Anode Market Predicted to Witness Surge in the Near Future 2019 to 2027

Global LIB Anode Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global “LIB Anode Market” 2020 Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the LIB Anode market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the LIB Anode industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Key industry giants including –

Hitachi Chemicals

Nippon Chemical

Betray New Energy Materials

Umicore

Sumitomo Chemicals

BASF

hold the leading share in the global LIB anode market, and are likely to attract more end users in the near future, owing to their significant brand positioning across the globe.

A LIB battery is a rechargeable battery where the LIBs travel from the anode to the cathode during charging and discharging. These batteries are the most popular type of rechargeable batteries used in portable electronics, due to its high energy density, low self-discharge capabilities, and a tiny memory effect. In recent years, rechargeable LIB batteries with a graphite anode and lithium transistor metal oxide cathode are being developed rapidly, and are widely implemented in several portable electronic devices. Moreover, the rapid penetration of 5G communication, robotics, and electric vehicles will propel the demand for LIB anode for its highly efficient properties.

Growing Implementation of Rechargeable Batteries in Consumer Electronics and EVs to Push the Market on Northward Trajectory

An embrace of R&D activities is underway to implement anode ingredients within LIB batteries. Rise in the demand for LIB anode is likely to be influenced by the improving purchasing power of individuals across developing economies coupled with growing penetration of energy efficient appliances. Consumer electronics sales rebounded from the global economic downturn since 2010 and have been growing since. Consequently, the demand of consumer electronics from households is set to accelerate, given easier access to credit and rising disposable income. In addition, the need for high power and energy density will continue to generate demand for reliable and safe batteries for the several industries including consumer electronics and automotive.

The global automotive industry is likely to witness steady growth over the next coming years. However, the growing global economy and sustainability drive have urged the market to shift to higher efficient and large energy storage materials and batteries. Considering the expanding middle-class population, coupled with increasing disposable income in emerging economies, the automotive production is expected to witness further growth. Thus, potential market opportunities lie ahead of LIB anode manufacturers.

Battery Material Developers are Turing to Novel Anode Materials

Several startups and established material firms have realized the true potential of anode, as it can hold roughly ten times the number of electrons as graphite, leading to LIB batteries with 30% –40% higher energy density, as anode absorbs a large number of LIBs during charging. After several years of research and development, material developers are turning into anode materials for the utilization in LIB batteries. Continuous innovations and capacity expansion remain a trending point among key manufacturing companies in the LIB anode market.

Over the last two-three years, key companies have strategically announced the expansion of their production capacities and innovations in their battery materials segment via new plant establishments, the introduction of new product line, and increasing investments in anode materials for LIB batteries. Anode material developers being well aware about the large market potential are developing ways to implement anode in portable devices, electric cars and grid energy storage. Such factors are expected to drive the global LIB anode market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Influence of the LIB Anode Market Report:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the LIB Anode market.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the LIB Anode market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of LIB Anode market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of LIB Anode market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the LIB Anode market.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global LIB Anode Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

