Failure Analysis Equipment Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2027

The Report segments the market on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW), estimated in terms of revenue (USD billion). In addition, the report segments the market based on equipment which includes Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM), Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Systems, and Dual Beam (FIB/SEM) Systems. The report has also segmented the market based on technology which include Focused Ion Beam (FIB), Transmission Electron Microscopy, Broad Ion Milling (BIM), Scanning Electron Microscopy, Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy (STEM), Secondary Ion Mass Spectroscopy (SIMS), X-ray imaging, Energy Dispersive X-ray Spectroscopy (EDX), Nanoprobing, Laser Voltage Imaging (LVI), Reactive Ion Etching (RIE) and Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP).

Additionally, the report segments the market based on applications into defect localization, defect characterization and other applications. On the basis of customers, the market has been segmented into fab FA labs, fabless FA labs, specialty labs and other types of labs/customers. All these segments have been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of revenue (USD billion).

A detailed analysis of the value chain offers a better understanding of the failure analysis equipment market in the semiconductor industry. Porter’s five forces analysis throws light on the intensity of competition present in the market. Furthermore, the study comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the equipment are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Major players have also been profiled on key points such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the field of failure analysis equipment in the semiconductor industry. Major market participants profiled in this report include FEI, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH, and JEOL Ltd.

Failure analysis equipment market in semiconductor industry: By geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

Failure analysis equipment market in semiconductor industry: By equipment

Scanning electron microscope (SEM)

Transmission electron microscope (TEM)

Focused Ion Beam system (FIB)

Dual Beam (FIB/SEM) systems

Failure analysis equipment market in semiconductor industry: By technology

Transmission electron microscopy

Scanning electron microscopy

Scanning Transmission electron microscopy (STEM)

X-ray imaging

Nanoprobing

Laser voltage imaging (LVI)

Focused ion beam (FIB)

Broad ion milling (BIM)

Secondary ion mass spectroscopy (SIMS)

Energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX)

Reactive ion etching (RIE)

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP)

Failure analysis equipment market in semiconductor industry: By application

Defect localization

Defect characterization

Others

Failure analysis equipment market in semiconductor industry: By customers

Fab FA labs

Fabless FA labs

Specialty labs

Others

Scope of The Failure Analysis Equipment Market Report:

This research report for Failure Analysis Equipment Market explores different topics such as product scope, product market by end users or application, product market by region, the market size for the specific product Type, sales and revenue by region forecast the Market size for various segments. The Report provides detailed information regarding the Major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Failure Analysis Equipment market. The Failure Analysis Equipment Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Failure Analysis Equipment market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

A detailed overview of the geographical and competitive sphere of the Failure Analysis Equipment market:

The Failure Analysis Equipment market report offers a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape of the business in question.

Data pertaining to the market share amassed by each company and the sales area are elaborated in the report.

The products manufactured by the firms, their details, specifications and application frame of reference are revealed in the report.

The report profiles the companies operating within the Failure Analysis Equipment market through a basic overview, along with their respective profit margins, price trends, etc.

The research report incorporates the regional landscape of the Failure Analysis Equipment market by presenting explicit details.

The regional landscape has been characterized into United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia & India.

The report encompasses details concerning each region’s market share, as well as the growth opportunities that have been strategized for each region.

The estimated growth rate that each region expected to acquire over the projected timeline has also been stated in the study.

Table of Content of The Report

Chapter 1- Failure Analysis Equipment Industry Overview:

1.1 Definition of Failure Analysis Equipment

1.2 Brief Introduction of Major Classifications

1.3 Brief Introduction of Major Applications

1.4 Brief Introduction of Major Regions

Chapter 2- Production Market Analysis:

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 3- Sales Market Analysis:

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

Chapter 4- Consumption Market Analysis:

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter 5- Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6- Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 7- Major Classification Analysis

Chapter 8- Major Application Analysis

Chapter 9- Industry Chain Analysis:

9.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis

9.2 Manufacturing Analysis