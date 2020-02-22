Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market Global Size, Demand-sales, Suppliers by Key Applications 2019 Detailed Analysis and Growth Aspects on Manufacturing Landscapes

The global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Exploration and Production (E&P) Software across various industries.

The Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global exploration and production (E&P) software market. Key players profiled in the report include Schlumberger Limited, ION Geophysical Corporation, Exprodat Consulting Ltd. (Now Part of Getech Group Plc), Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, IHS Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Computer Modelling Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, GE Oil & Gas, Pason Systems Corp., Paradigm B.V., ETL Solutions Ltd., Ikon Science Limited, GEPlan Consulting Srl, Interactive Network Technologies, Inc., Peloton, Petroleum Experts Ltd., RockFlow Dynamics, LLC, OVS Group LLC, P2 Energy Solutions (Formerly Merrick Systems), Petrolink Services, Inc., eDrilling AS, TDE Group GmbH, and Etech International, Inc.,

The global exploration and production (E&P) software market has been segmented as below:

Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Deployment Type

On-premise Software

Cloud-based Software

Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Operation Type

On-shore

Off-shore

Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Software Type

Risk Management Mapping

Seismic Amplitude Analysis

Portfolio Aggregation

Performance Tracking

Navigation System

Resource Valuation

Reservoir Characterization

Reservoir Simulation

Drilling

Production

Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa The UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market.

The Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Exploration and Production (E&P) Software in xx industry?

How will the global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Exploration and Production (E&P) Software by 2029 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Exploration and Production (E&P) Software ?

Which regions are the Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

