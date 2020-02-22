ESD Suppression Components Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2029

The global ESD Suppression Components market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each ESD Suppression Components market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the ESD Suppression Components market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the ESD Suppression Components across various industries.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AEM

Alpha and Omega

Amazing

Amotech

Anova

AVX

Bencent

Bourns

Centra Science

Central Semiconductor

Ceratech

Comchip

Eaton

Diotec

Diodes

Fairchild

Infineon

Innochips

Inpaq

Ipdia

Joyin

Keko

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

TVs Diodes

Metal Oxide Varistors

Polymeric Esd Suppressors

Segment by Application

Automotive

Electronic

Telecom Infrastructure

Specialty and Defense

Others

The ESD Suppression Components market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

