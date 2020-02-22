Commercial Roofing Materials Market – Explore Future Growth With Top Players

North American commercial roofing market reached nearly $4.3 billion in 2015. This market is expected to increase from nearly $4.5 billion in 2016 to $5.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% for 2016-2021.

Report Scope:

This report includes a comprehensive analysis of all commercial roofing products used in the North American commercial roofing market. The report provides the latest information regarding product developments and material and technology enhancements as well as a detailed look at the various distribution channels and their dynamics. The current market demand for each product type is quantified by volume and value, with projections for growth to 2021. This report also provides profiles for leading North American commercial roofing manufacturers. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues.

The report is divided into the following eight chapters:

– Introduction.

– Summary.

– Overview.

– Industry Structure and Competitive Analysis.

– Roofing Products.

– Market Review.

– Distribution Channels.

– Company Profiles.



Report Includes:

– An overview of all commercial roofing products used in the North American(U.S. and Canadian) market.

– Analyses of market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Discussion of the latest in product developments, material, and technology enhancements, as well as a detailed look at the various distribution channels and their dynamics.

– Examinations of industry structure and competitive analysis.

– Estimates of actual and projected volumes in emerging applications.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Summary

The total value of the North American commercial roofing market is estimated at more than $4.5 billion for 2016. This figure is slightly up from both 2014 and 2015, due to a gradual improvement in the U.S. economy. Commercial roofing products are up in terms of value for 2016, with green/vegetative roofing products leading the way with a 20.8% increase in value from 2015 to 2016. Reflective roofing products and building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) products showed increases in value from 2015 to 2016, with gains of 9.0% and 2.9%, respectively. Posting only slight gains, atactic polypropylene (APP) and styrenebutadiene-styrene (SBS) had the smallest growth, with increases of only 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively, from 2015 to 2016. From 2016 to 2021, an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% is expected for the total market in terms of value. The Summary Table and Summary Figure below list the commercial roofing market sales by product type.

There has been a significant change in the CAGR during the period 2014 through 2016. The slight decline in CAGR is because of the increase base year numbers. In 2015, the base-year figure was nearly $4.3 billion for the current report; for the previous report, it was more than $3.3 billion.

The actual growth in real value in the current report is nearly $1.6 billion, which is higher than $1.3 million in the previous report. Due to the increased base, the CAGR has decreased.

