Chinese Market For Cancer Intervention Market – Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

The Chinese cancer intervention market reached nearly $41.1 billion in 2016. This market should reach $46.7 billion in 2017 and $89.3 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% through 2022.

Report Scope:

The scope of the report includes cancer intervention applications, industries, markets, and companies in China. The markets for cancer intervention are given for the years 2016, 2017 and 2022.

The Chinese cancer intervention market includes two major segments: cancer treatment and cancer diagnosis and detection. Each major segment will be further divided and discussed by technology, drug type, end user, etc.

In this report, China is referred to as Mainland China. It does not include Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. Mainland China has a total of 31 province-level regions, including 22 provinces, four province-level municipalities (cities), and five province-level autonomous regions. Important geographic markets will be discussed, including Beijing, Shanghai and others.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the Chinese market for cancer intervention.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Coverage of current procedures as well as those expected to be realized over the next five years.

– Analysis of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Summary

The cancer treatment segment has approximately 94% of the Chinese cancer intervention market; the segment includes antitumor drugs and immunomodulators, surgery, and radiotherapy. China’s consumption of antitumor drugs, immunomodulators, radiotherapy devices, and other advanced technologies and products relies heavily on big pharmaceutical companies and medical equipment manufacturers from other countries. These markets see robust international competition.

The cancer diagnosis and detection segment covers biopsies, blood tests and medical imaging. This market is relatively small but will have stronger growth than the first segment in the next five years because of the fast-growing use of advanced diagnosis and detection technologies. For example, liquid biopsy, especially the technology through DNA sequencing, will have very strong growth in the next five years, which will be discussed and highlighted in this report.

The two major segments and/or their subsegments will be further broken down by therapeutic mechanism, end user, region, and product type and discussed in detail in this report.

