With vast industrial-scale applications, scope of growth of Tahini market poised to be promising over the forecast period 2017 to 2026

Indepth Study of this Tahini Market

Use of Tahini in Various Food Domains to Influence the Growth of the Global Market

Albeit it’s culinary and cultural importance since ancient times, tahini has tapped different food sectors such as desserts, smoothies, baked foods and cocktails. For instance, Michigan Bakery – Zingerman’s Bakehouse – is using tahini in its Jewish rye bread. Additionally, according to this bakery, tahini is an intriguing addition in its sweet products that include tahini filled croissant and tahini date cookies. Moreover, apart from baked foods, tahini is also being used in ice creams and cocktails. For example, it is mixed with Indonesian liqueur that is derived from sugarcane, tequila, chocolate syrup and coconut milk.

Rise of tahini in Western world by its use in different cuisines and food products has coincided with the growing consumer taste for healthy foods. This statement is justified with growing use of tahini sauce in sweet treats and sandwiches that gives an umami kick to the food product. The usability of tahini in variety of food products such as sweets, bakery and confectioneries and cocktails is expected to complement the demand for tahini consequently fuelling the growth of the global tahini market during the period of assessment.

Moreover, tahini is available in different flavors such as roasted garlic herb and wild oregano. Flavored tahini, typically in paste form, is widely used in tahini based dips, which is expected to trigger the demand for tahini worldwide. For example, flavored tahini finds its use in various sauces, for instance, lemon-yogurt sauce especially used in crispy fish fillets. In addition, creamy tahini based hummus dips for pita chips and fresh veggies, tahini as topping for grilled fish and as a sandwich spread are increasing its popularity in the food world, subsequently fuelling tahini’s demand and supplementing its market’s growth.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

