Virtual Mirror Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2018 – 2028

Notable Developments

Some of the recent developments in the global virtual mirror market are given below:

In 2018, Nike announced that the company will offer its consumers to design and customize their sneaks virtually across some of its stores. In the years, that particular retail segment accounted for the highest share of the market and is expected to continue to become more popular among the masses.

In May 2019, Honda Inc. announced that the company has started to fit their electric vehicles with a side camera mirror system. This system is similar to one provided by the electric E-Tron SUV offered by Audi.

Global Virtual Mirror Market: Drivers and Restraints

There are numerous factors that are influencing the growth of the global virtual mirror market. One of the biggest driving factor for the growth of the market is the wide range of solutions offered by the leading vendors in the market. These solutions are primarily directed towards the brick and mortar stores and e-commerce platforms. The major portion of the end use market includes the startup and promising firms investing in new technologies such as Artificial intelligence and Augmented Reality or Virtual Reality. The objective is to provide distinguished technology solutions for the hospitality and retail services. Such growing demand across wide range of end-use industries is thus helping to drive the growth of the global virtual mirror market.

Another important driving factor for the growth of the global virtual mirror market has been the entry of automotive sector as the key end-user. They are providing innovative solutions such as exterior mirror, virtual windscreens, and virtual side mirrors. Such innovative solutions are creating huge demand for virtual mirror across the globe and thus driving the overall growth of the global market. Virtual mirrors also have benefits such as cost effectiveness, compatibility, and affordable pricing and subscription models. They also provide a great return on investment and have lesser upgrading charges. Such factors are also helping to drive the growth of the market.

Global Virtual Mirror Market: Geographical Outlook

There are five key regions that divide the global virtual mirror market in terms of geography. These regions are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Of these, currently the global virtual mirror market is dominated by the North America region. The growth of the market is primarily down to the growing retail brands and hotel chains in the region, particularly across the US. The demand in for virtual mirrors is thus constantly on the rise. It is thus expected that the North America region will continue to dominate the global virtual mirror market over the course of the given forecast period.

Asia Pacific region to is expected to witness a considerable growth in the coming years of the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The region is projected to be the fastest growing geographical segment of the global market. The growth of the Asia Pacific market for virtual mirror is expected to be mainly driven by the booming online shopping sector in the region. Nations such as Japan, India, and China are major automotive and retailing hubs and are presently witnessing huge demands for virtual mirrors.

Component Software Firmware/Platform Mobile Application Hardware Services Integration & Upgradation Consultation, Maintenance, and Repair

Deployment Mode Cloud On-premises

Technology 3D Body Scanning Photo Accurate VFR 3D Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Others

Industry Retail E-commerce Brick & Mortar Others



