Thiamethoxam Market Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast To 2015 – 2021

A report on global Thiamethoxam market by PMR The global Thiamethoxam market report scrutinizes the market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. Starting with some basic definitions associated with Thiamethoxam , the report progresses to various analyses (DROT and Porter’s Five Forces) for evaluating the positive and negative factors impacting market growth. The market report breaks down the Thiamethoxam market into various segments – product type, end use, and region and market players. Market shares of each segment is depicted accurately along with the factors responsible for them. Key insights of the Thiamethoxam market report: Market value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units) data for each segment and sub-segment.

Critical study of new projects, and innovative strategies adopted by each Thiamethoxam vendor, in the last 5 years.

Market behavior of the Thiamethoxam market during the forecast period.

Thorough analysis of supply-side as well as demand-side trends ratio in each region.

Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research enclosing the effect of economic and non-economic factors. Request Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/4359 key players such as Syngenta AG. In order to survive the intense competition, manufacturers are focused on new product development. Several major manufacturers of the thiamethoxam industry have entered into certain collaborations, joint ventures, strategic alliances and agreements with other companies for the marketing of new products as well as acquiring a larger share in the market. North America dominates the global herbicide market and has the largest market share in terms of volume and revenue. Europe is the second largest market for herbicides. North America and Europe are mature markets and are dominated by a few major players. To survive intense competition, companies in these regions are focused on new product development.

Reduction of arable land in recent years, rising population as well as growing need to enhance crop yields are anticipated to drive the demand for crop protection chemicals such as thiamethoxam over the forecast period. However, increasing regulations from authorities such as EPA (Environment Protection Agency) to ban the use of pesticides in order to decrease the impact on the environment and rising consumer awareness from the use of pesticides, due to residues is anticipated to slow down the growth for thiamethoxam in the next five years. Restriction of thiamethoxam in Europe due to hazardous effect of the chemical on bees is also expected to hamper the growth of the market. The European Food Safety Authority in January 2013 mentioned that neonicotinoids pose high risk to bees. Again, in April 2013, the European Union voted for the ban of neonicotinoid insecticides for two years. The ban will restrict the use of thiamethoxam, clothianidin, and imidacloprid for use on crops that are attractive to bees. Focus on research and development activities towards developing innovative products as well as focus on market expansion in emerging region such as Latin America and Asia Pacific is expected to provide new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Agro-care Chemical, Bayer AG, Bonide Products Incorporated, Central Garden & Pet Company, Syngenta AG, Sigma Aldrich Corporation, and Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited are some of the key players present in the thiamethoxam industry.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others

