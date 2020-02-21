Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Overview and Forecast up to 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape .

This report studies the global market size of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape market, the following companies are covered:

Segmentation

Based in End-Use industry, the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market is segmented into,

Transportation

Sporting Goods

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Others

Based on reinforcement type, the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market is segmented into,

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Other

Based on resin type, the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market is segmented into,

Polyamide (PA)

Polyether- Ether-Ketone (PEEK)

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape in 2017 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.