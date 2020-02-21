Structural Steel Pipe Market Size, Top Players, Business Growth Trends, New Opportunity and Forecast 2025
ReportsnReports has published a report entitled Global Structural Steel Pipe Market Research Report 2020 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances and various strategies implemented by the main current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.
Structural steel is a category of steel used as a construction material for making structural steel shapes. A structural steel shape is a profile, formed with a specific cross section and following certain standards for chemical composition and mechanical properties. Structural steel shapes, sizes, composition, strengths, storage practices, etc., are regulated by standards in most industrialized countries.
The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Structural Steel Pipe by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
– Spiral Weld Pipe
– Double Submerged Arc Weld (DSAW)
– Electric Resistance Weld (ERW)
– Seamless (SMLS)
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
– EVRAZ North America
– TMK IPSCO
– Zekelman Industries
– Northwest Pipe Company
– U. S. Steel
– Welpun Tubular LLC
– American Steel Pipe
– Tenaris
– Trinity
– Vallourec
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
– Oil & Gas
– Construction
– Water Transmission
– Transportation
– Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
– Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
– Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
– South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
– Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
This report presents the worldwide Structural Steel Pipe Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Major Points from Table of Contents
List of Tables:
Table Upstream Segment of Structural Steel Pipe
Table Application Segment of Structural Steel Pipe
Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Major Company List of Double Submerged Arc Weld (DSAW)
Table Major Company List of Electric Resistance Weld (ERW)
Table Major Company List of Seamless (SMLS)
Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
Table EVRAZ North America Overview List
Table Business Operation of EVRAZ North America (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table TMK IPSCO Overview List
Table Business Operation of TMK IPSCO (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table Zekelman Industries Overview List
Table Business Operation of Zekelman Industries (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table Northwest Pipe Company Overview List
Table Business Operation of Northwest Pipe Company (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table U. S. Steel Overview List
Table Business Operation of U. S. Steel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table Welpun Tubular LLC Overview List
Table Business Operation of Welpun Tubular LLC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table American Steel Pipe Overview List
Table Business Operation of American Steel Pipe (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table Tenaris Overview List
Table Business Operation of Tenaris (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table Trinity Overview List
Table Business Operation of Trinity (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table Vallourec Overview List
Table Business Operation of Vallourec (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
Table Structural Steel Pipe Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Structural Steel Pipe Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Structural Steel Pipe Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Structural Steel Pipe Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Structural Steel Pipe Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Structural Steel Pipe Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table North America Structural Steel Pipe Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Structural Steel Pipe Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
Table Europe Structural Steel Pipe Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Structural Steel Pipe Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
Table Asia-Pacific Structural Steel Pipe Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Structural Steel Pipe Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
Table South America Structural Steel Pipe Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Structural Steel Pipe Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
Table Middle East & Africa Structural Steel Pipe Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Structural Steel Pipe Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
Table Structural Steel Pipe Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Structural Steel Pipe Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
Table Price Factors List
