Stromal Vascular FractionMarket Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization

Stromal vascular fraction skin treatment is a type of stem cell therapy based on isolation of adipose tissue during liposuction or lipo-aspiration procedures of patient’s own body. In stromal vascular fraction treatment isolation of tissue contains fat cells, blood cells, and endothelial cells, as well as a large fraction of adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells which provides regenerative properties and have positive anti-aging properties. A stromal vascular fraction is considered as a personalized stem cell therapy and effective tropical or injectable treatment.

With increasing age, regenerative and repair properties of skin are less effective due to decrease in stem cell count, and therefore, stromal vascular fraction treatment contains stem cell provides a boost in repair and maintenance mechanism of the skin leaving smooth, healthy, radiant skin. Stromal vascular fraction is a naturally occurring stem cell found in bundles of adipose tissues and are the primary source of growth factors along with macrophages and other cells. Due to the presence of growth factors, the stromal vascular fraction is utilized to decrease inflammation present in many diseases. A stromal vascular fraction is adopted in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, joint replacement, osteoarthritis, diabetes, Crohn's disease, and others.

Stromal Vascular Fraction Market: Overview

Stromal vascular fraction is a combination of adipose-derived stromal cells (ADSCs), endothelial cells (ECs), endothelial precursor cells (EPCs), smooth muscle cells, macrophages, pericytes, and pre-adipocytes in the aqueous state. Stromal vascular fraction is advantageous over alternative medical treatments as SVF has the ability to regulate patient’s own system with the main focus on cell repair and regulation of defective cells. Stromal vascular fraction is a promising field for disease prophylaxis and currently are in clinical trials.

Stromal Vascular Fraction Market: Segmentation

The global stromal vascular fraction market can be segmented on the basis of type of therapy, end-user, and region.

By Therapy Type SVF Isolation Products Enzymatic Isolation Non-enzymatic Isolation Automated POC Devices SVF Aspirate Purification Products SVF Transfer Products

By End-user Hospitals Specialty Clinics Stem Cell Banks/Laboratories Others

By Application Cosmetic Soft-tissue Orthopedic Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) South Korea Middle East and Africa (MEA)

