Soft Robotics Market Expected to Reach $5,776.59 million by 2026 with CAGR of 38.5% | ABB, Bionik Laboratories, Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Empire Robotics, FANUC America

The Global Soft Robotics Market is accounted for $308.05 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $5,776.59 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 38.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing usage of medical and health care industry and the need for human safety in manufacturing units. However, the high cost of installation is restricting market growth.

Major market player included in this report is: ABB, Bionik Laboratories, Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Empire Robotics, FANUC America Corporation, KUKA AG, Otherlab Orthotics, Pneubotics, Inc., ReWalk Robotics, RightHand Robotics, Inc., Soft Robotics Inc, SynTouch LLC, and Yaskawa Electric.

Soft Robotics is the exact subfield of robotics commerce with constructing robots from extremely acquiescent equipment, similar to those established in alive organisms. It draws heavily from the way in which living organisms move and adapt to their surroundings. Indifference to robots built from rigid equipment, soft robots allow for increased suppleness and adaptability for accomplishing tasks, as well as improved safety when working around humans.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2026 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Soft Robotics market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Soft Robotics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

