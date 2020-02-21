Shortening Market value projected to expand by2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Shortening market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Shortening Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

The report postulates key numbers on the market status of the Shortening market manufacturers and is a reliable and valuable source of market intelligence for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides an intrinsic overview of the industry including its market definition, market overview and market executive summary.

The report depicts an in-depth analysis on the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, of leading stakeholders in the Shortening market

The Shortening market is further scrutinized through the SWOT analysis of key players for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report also brings forth important trends in the Shortening market that are changing the dynamics of the market.

A detailed scrutiny of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Shortening market helps stakeholders take strategic decisions

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Shortening market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

Growth Drivers

Growing Health Awareness Shoots up Demand for Vegetable Sourced Shortening

The vegetable sourced shortening is likely to lead the market during the forecast period due to increased consciousness about health products. Escalated demands for trans-fat-free vegetable shortening amongst consumers are further expected to fuel the market. Vegetable shortenings are sourced from various plant sources, such as groundnut, soybean, coconut, palm, sunflower, and others.

Changing Preferences of the Masses

Over the forecast period of 2018-2028, global shortening market is estimated to be fuelled by its increased application in the bakery products segment. Shortenings will be used widely in the bakery segment for desired freshness, texture, and volume.

Global Shortening Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global Shortening market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest growing region in the global shortening market.

The reason for such dominance is the increasing production and consumption of flour products in developing countries, such as India and China. Improvements in the purchasing power of consumers in the region coupled with change in eating habit of consumers have led to increased consumption of bakery and confectionery products. Such change is expected to propel the growth of global shortening market during forecast period.

North American shortening market is expected to expand at a fast rate between 2018 to 2028 in global owing to the augmented consumption of convenience food in the region.

The global shortening market is segmented as:

On the basis of type

All Purpose Shortening

Emulsified Shortening

High Stability Shortening

On the basis of source

Animal

Vegetable

On the basis of application

Baking

Frying

Confectionery and Pastry

Other

For regional segment, the following regions in the Shortening market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

