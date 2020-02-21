Rectal Cancer Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2019 – 2028

The study on the Rectal Cancer market TMR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Rectal Cancer market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Based on the diagnosis, the rectal cancer market can be segmented as follows:

Digital rectal examination (DRE)

Rigid proctoscopy

Laboratory tests, i.e., carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) test, complete blood count etc.

Screening tests, i.e., stool DNA screening, flexible sigmoidoscopy, computed tomography (CT) colonography

Imaging tests, i.e., CT scanning of abdomen, endorectal ultrasonography, pelvic magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Before the treatment of a patient diagnosed with rectal cancer begins, three vital points have to be taken into consideration, i.e., the extent to which the tumor has spread, the involvement of lymph nodes and whether the tumor has spread to different parts of the body or not.

Based on the treatments involved, the rectal cancer market can be segmented as follows:

Surgery : Radical resection is the most important surgical treatment for rectal cancer. Others include transanal excision, transanal microsurgery, and endocavity radiotherapy.

: Radical resection is the most important surgical treatment for rectal cancer. Others include transanal excision, transanal microsurgery, and endocavity radiotherapy. Adjuvant medical therapy : Various adjuvant medical management therapies include intraoperative radiation therapy, adjuvant chemotherapy, chemoradiation therapy and radioembolization.

: Various adjuvant medical management therapies include intraoperative radiation therapy, adjuvant chemotherapy, chemoradiation therapy and radioembolization. Pharmacotherapy :

: Antineoplastic agents (for instance, fluorouracil, leucovorin, panitumumab etc.)

Vaccines (quadrivalent papillomavirus vaccine)

Based on geographical locations, the rectal cancer market can be segmented into four major segments: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). Out of these four regions, North America dominates the rectal cancer market followed by Europe. The major driving reasons for the growth of rectal cancer market are constantly increasing geriatric population, growing awareness about malignant effects of cancer amongst individuals, and increasing unhealthy lifestyle practices such as smoking and consumption of high fat content food. Asia-Pacific is one of the most lucrative markets for the growth of rectal cancer market and it is continuously growing at a steady rate. The advantageous factors which will contribute towards the augmentation of rectal cancer market in Asia-Pacific are high population density including the geriatric population, rapidly increasing demand for technologically advanced therapeutic treatment, and major government support for improved healthcare infrastructures such as hospitals and clinics.

Various pharmaceutical companies are constantly trying to come up with novel therapeutic drugs and surgeries for the treatment of rectal cancer. Some of the top major players operating in rectal cancer therapeutics market are Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Amgen, Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Nanobiotix, GenVec, Inc.,and many others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

