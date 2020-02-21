Radio Frequency Identification Smart Cabinet Market Rising Growth, Business Analysis and 2025 Forecast Study – Terson Solutions, Wave Mark, Solstice Medical, LogiTag, Invengo Technology BV

Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Smart Cabinet Market to reach USD 1336.0 million by 2025.

Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Smart Cabinet Market valued approximately USD 503.6 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.45% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The demand for Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Smart Cabinet is depending upon the increasing inventory management in healthcare infrastructure especially in hospitals. RFID are required for proper tracking of equipment, medicines, and maintenance of the records. It eliminates the stock-outs risk, curbing inventory wastages and thus reducing the overall losses. The benefits of the systems have led to increasing adoption in various hospitals around the world

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Terson Solutions, Wave Mark, Solstice Medical, LogiTag, Invengo Technology BV, Mobile Aspects Inc., Stanley Innerspace, Tagsys RFID group, SATO Vicinity, Skytron, Skyetek. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

Hospitals

Large Clinics

Others

