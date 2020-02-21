Super Absorbent Polymer Market : Study Growth Factors, Types and Applications with Industry Forecasts

Super Absorbent Polymer or SAP are polymers that can absorb a huge amount of liquid in comparison to their size. Depending upon the liquid they absorb, SAP can hold 50 to 500 times their weight. These are mainly used in personal care products such as baby diapers and sanitary napkins. In addition, super absorbent polymers are used in agricultural activities to improve water conservation in soils, healthcare industry, automotive, construction, industrial water, packaging, and others.

Leading Super Absorbent Polymer Market Players:

1. BASF SE

2. Evonik Industries AG

3. Demi Co, Ltd.

4. Formosa Plastics Corporation

5. LG Chem.

6. NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.

7. Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd.

8. SONGWON

9. SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO.,LTD.

10. Yixing Danson Technology

The super absorbent polymer market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as an upsurge in adult population, increasing trend of compact diapers, and growing focus on agricultural activities. However, the super absorbent polymer market is restricted by the volatile raw material prices and issues related to the disposal of the synthetic super absorbent polymer, being non-biodegradable. On the other hand, government initiatives for cleanliness coupled with an emerging trend of bio-based personal care products are likely to provide growth opportunities to major market players during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Super Absorbent Polymer Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Super Absorbent Polymer Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

The global super absorbent polymer market is segmented on the basis of type, application and production method. Based type, the market is segmented as natural and synthetic. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as personal care, healthcare, agriculture and horticulture, and others. The market on the basis of the production method is classified as suspension polymerization, solution polymerization, and gel polymerization.

