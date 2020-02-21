Needle Coke Market to Incur Rapid Extension During2018 – 2028

Needle Coke Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Needle Coke industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Needle Coke manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Needle Coke market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Needle Coke Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Needle Coke industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Needle Coke industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Needle Coke industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Needle Coke Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Needle Coke are included:

Competitive Landscape

The global needle coke market is seeing developments happening that are shaping the competitive landscape. Some of the most prominent developments are outlined below. More detailed glimpse can be had in the upcoming report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) on the global motion sickness drugs market.

The global needle coke market is fragmented owing to a large number of players flanking the market landscape. Key names in the global needle coke market are Phillips 66; Asbury Carbon Inc.; Seadrift Coke L.P.; Sumitomo Chemical Company; Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.; JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corp.; and Indian Oil Corporation., among others. Most players, in their endeavour to stay ahead of their competition, invest heavily in research and development (R&D), The focus right now for most is to develop the product using streams of low-value hydrocarbon that are heavier.

Global Needle Coke Market: Key trends and driver

The global needle coke market is on an upward growth curve owing to various trends and drivers, prominent among which are spelled out below.

Demand for hybrid electric vehicles, or HEV, and Battery Electric Vehicles, or BEV, is rising for multiple reasons. One, as global warming is rising, governments are promoting use of these. Besides, as use of non-renewables sees a declining acceptance rate and reserves, the move to these electric vehicles is only natural and logical. It will help reduce carbon footprint as well as increase demand in the global needle coke market, as it is a primary raw material in manufacturing of graphite electrode, propelling it onto a high growth trajectory over the forecast period.

Expansion in production of steel, particularly in developed nations is also contributing to growth in the global needle coke market. This is particularly the case of North America and Europe.

Global Needle Coke Market: Regional Analysis

Growth of a number of end use industries in the North American region along with improvement in the economies is improving the growth stats of steel production. Electric arc furnace (EAF) and other such technologies are also contributing to the growth of the global needle coke market by setting off the growth of mini mills which are significant in economies like that of the United States, where it accounts for 60% of domestic production.

However, it may be worth noting here that one of the most lucrative regions, growth wise, will be the Asia Pacific (APAC) and it will create opportunities that are worth the last buck, ready to be tapped into. The growth in the region will be attributable to government support towards reviving and promoting manufacturing.

Middle-east will also contribute significantly.

The report is segmented as presented below:

Grade

Super-premium

Premium-grade

Intermediate-grade

Application

Electrode

Silicon metals & ferroalloys

Carbon black

Rubber compounds

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2019-2025 Needle Coke market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players