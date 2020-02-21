Multi-Touch Market: Industry Trends and Developments2018 – 2028

Global Multi-Touch Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Multi-Touch industry.



Key Trends

According to a research published by Technical University of Košice, nearly 96% of new website users do not have an intent to buy anything online. On the other hand, multi-touch model helps users through different phases with brand awareness, decision making, and final purchases.

Hence, the study also found that multi-touch marketing attribution model can help seal deals in as little as 5 interactions in 40% of the cases. Due to the difficulty of marketing online and increased scope of data analytics and collaboration, the market faces a long and promising road ahead.

The growing digital advertising revenues, increasing faith in ROI in digital marketing, and large number of users online are expected to drive significant growth for the multi-touch marketing attribution software market. Additionally, various tech giants are becoming ‘gatekeepers’ online, whose business model is invested in digital advertising. The consolidation in the market is also expected to drive the emergence of a few advertising platforms to the top, clearing a clear, efficient and productive path for marketers online.

Various governments around the world have also expressed intent to support revenue generating paths in the online world. Positive support by various public entities, cost-effective adoption of smartphone technology, and increasing solidarity among marketers in the multi-touch marketing attribution software market is expected to open several opportunities in the near future.

Global Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Market: Regional Outlook

The multi-touch marketing attribution software market is divided into main regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The multi-touch marketing attribution software market in North America region is expected to hold the dominant share of the global market. The large technology giants in the region and emergence of innovative software providers is expected to create significant opportunities in the near future. Additionally, the multi-touch marketing attribution software market in Asia Pacific is also witnessing the emergence of lucrative opportunities due to increasing demand for big data analytics and increasing faith in ROI globally.

The growing regulations and compliances can limit the growth of the multi-touch marketing attribution software market in the near future as well. However, the multi-touch marketing attribution software market is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR nonetheless.

