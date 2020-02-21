Metal Fabrication Equipment Market Expected to Reach $110.35 billion by 2026 with CAGR of 5.7% | Omax, DMG Mori, Hindustan Machine Tools, Atlas Copco, IPG Photonics, AMADA

The Global Metal Fabrication Equipment Market is accounted for $67.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $110.35 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. Some of the factors influencing the market growth are the rise in population, increasing demand for aluminium and growing demand for machining and metal processing in the developing countries are fuelling the market. However, the high cost of raw materials is hampering market growth.

The List of companies covered in these Reports are Matcor Matsu Group Inc, Omax Corporation, DMG Mori, Hindustan Machine Tools, Atlas Copco, IPG Photonics, AMADA Corporation, Kapco, Messer Cutting, Lancer Fabtech Pvt Ltd, Jenoptik AG, Defiance Metal Products, Bystronic Laser AG, BTD Manufacturing and Colfax Corporation.

Metal fabrication is a method that includes making structures of metals by bending, cutting, and assembling. Metal fabrication is a value-added process that encompasses the construction of machines and other structures from various raw materials. Various applications such as automotive, job shops and secondary ventures among others are escalating the demand for metal fabrication equipment.

Based on the product, the cutting segment commanded significant growth during the forecast period due to rising demand from end-use industries and the availability of cost-efficient labor and raw materials has induced several companies in the developed regions are favoring the market growth. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market owing to increasing demand for several end-user industries in this region.

Products Covered:

– Machining

– Bending

– Cutting

– Welding

– Other Products

Types Covered:

– Semi-automatic

– Manual

– Full-automatic

Equipments Covered:

– Punching Equipment

– Shearing Equipment

– Folding Equipment

– Stamping Equipment

– Rolling Equipment

– Metal Forming Equipment

End Users Covered:

– Power Plants

– Construction

– Automotive

– Chemicals & Mining

– Oil & Gas

– Job Shops

– Electronics Industry

– Aerospace & Defense

– Heavy Engineering

– Other End Users

Applications Covered:

– Commercial

– Residential

– Mechanical Applications

– Industrial

– Other Applications

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

– Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

– Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

– Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

