Managed Security Services Market Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Global Industry By 2025 | IBM, Secureworks, Symantec, Trustwave, Verizon, AT&T

Global Managed Security Services Market to reach USD 63.01 billion by 2025.

Global Managed Security Services Market valued approximately USD 18.08 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.88% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing cases of cyber-attacks in enterprises, rising trends of Bring-Your-Own Device (BYOD) in organizations, and strict regulations are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Managed Security Services Market. However, lack of trust among users about third-party applications, and rising demands of security package among customers are the main constraints that may hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00017177

The regional analysis of Global Managed Security Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the leading market players include IBM, Secureworks, Symantec, Trustwave, Verizon, AT&T, ATOS, Bae Systems, British Telecom (BT), Centurylink, DXC, Fortinet, Fujitsu, NTT Security, Wipro, Accenture and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/BRC00017177

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

– Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

– Identity and Access Management (IAM)

– Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

– Antivirus/Anti-Malware

– Disaster Recovery

– Firewall

– Risk and Compliance Management

– Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

– Encryption

By Application:

– Telecom and IT

– Healthcare

– Government and Defense

– Energy and Utilities

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

– Retail

– Manufacturing

– Others

Purchase Complete Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00017177

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.