Insect Growth Regulators Market Size and forecast, 2019 – 2027

Fact.MR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Insect Growth Regulators . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Insect Growth Regulators market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Key players in the insect growth regulators market include Bayer Crop Science AG, Dow Chemicals Company, Syngenta AG, Sumitomo Chemicals, etc. Some of the regional players in insect growth regulators market include Adama Agricultural Solutions, Valent USA Corporation, Central Garden & Pet Co., and Russell IPM.

Many small scale companies have started their operations in various regions such as China, India, and Brazil, etc. where they are manufacturing insect growth regulators with hundreds of different formulations, which have different selectivity for a range of insects and show varied results depending upon the species of insects the products are used on. Market leaders, on the other hand, are keeping it straight and simple by developing insect growth regulators for common insects such as ants, cockroaches, and mosquitoes, making their share in the market higher than regional competitors. Bayer, for example, in Dec 2018, has received a WHO pre-qualification for Fludora Fusion, an insect growth regulator to combat malaria-causing mosquitoes. Syngenta, in April 2019, announced that their new insect growth regulators having a novel mode of action to address malarial vectors, and are currently under the primary phase of research. The companies have also divested from other businesses to concentrate on a narrower product portfolio, including insect growth regulators' business. Bayer divested from its animal health business with a sale to Elanco for US$ 7.6 Bn. Dow Chemicals Company also divested its acetone derivatives business to concentrate on other lucrative products of the company, including insect growth regulators.

Even after being in fierce competition, companies in the insect growth regulators market are always ready to join hands with other players to create opportunities for both counterparts. One such recent example is Valent USA, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemicals, which signed distribution agreements with another insect growth regulators manufacturing and distribution company, NuFarm, in Sept 2018, making Nufarm an exclusive distributor for a broad portfolio of Valent’s products including insect growth regulators.

