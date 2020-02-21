High Throughput Screening Market to Experience Massive Growth during the Forecast Period 2020-27

High Throughput Screening market study presents essential information and key statistics regarding the market providing an overall study of the global industry on the basis of market drivers, restraints and its future scope. The report delivers the global economic competition with the assistance of In-depth Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

High-throughput screening (HTS) is an approach to target validation that allows assaying a large number of potential biological modulators against a chosen set of defined targets. The high- throughput screening methods are extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry, leveraging robotics and automation to quickly test the biochemical activity of a large number of molecules.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the high throughput screening market in the coming years, due to increasing pharmaceutical R&D and increased government funding for life science research in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period, due to huge investments by the pharmaceutical industry in the region.

Some of the key players influencing the market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Merck KGaA, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Hamilton Company, Corning Incorporated, Tecan Trading AG and among others.

The global high throughput screening market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, application and end user. Based on component, the high throughput screening market is segmented as, instruments, reagents & assay kits, consumables & accessories, software and services. The market by technology segment is segmented into bioinformatics, lab-on-a-chip, label-free technology, cell based assay and ultra-high-throughput screening. On the basis of application, the high throughput screening market is categorized as, primary & secondary screening, target identification & validation, toxicology assessment and others. On the basis of end user, the high throughput screening market is categorized as, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & government institutes, contract research organizations (CRO) and others.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global High Throughput Screenings market based on product, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall High Throughput Screenings market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

