Fuel Card Market Research Trends Analysis by 2019 – 2027

Indepth Study of this Fuel Card Market

Fact.MR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Fuel Card . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Fuel Card market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=265

Reasons To Buy From Fact.MR:

One Of the most renowned market research organizations in India

Delivered Reports to more than 500 customers across different geographies

Data Assembled from respectable secondary and primary sources

Spot Less Delivery procedure with no holdups

Our Customer care team is available 24/7 to tackle client concerns

Important Queries addressed at the report:

Which Company is predicted to control the market in terms of market share? How have evolving administration and regulatory policies affected the increase of this Fuel Card ? Which Application of the Fuel Card is forecast to create the revenue? At present, Which would be the observable trends in the market that is Fuel Card s? How Are market players adjusting into the prices of raw materials that are essential?

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=265

Crucial Data included in the Fuel Card market report:

The Political and economic prognosis in different regions as well as the influence on the Fuel Card economy

Development Prospect of market players at the developing markets

Current And future prospects of various sections of the Fuel Card economy

Y-o-Y Growth projection of those different regional markets

Impact Of those many regulatory policies on the Fuel Card market in various regions

Market Segments Covered from the Fuel Card Market

The growth capacity Promote value of each of sub-segments and those segments is included in the report.

Competitive Landscape

In April 2019, Radius Payment Solutions – a U.K.-based payment and fleet services company – announced it has acquired Plant-i – a leading provider of telematics and detailed risk management solutions for the construction sector. With this acquisition, Radius Payment Solutions will add Plant-i’s 25,000 assets to its portfolio to become one of the largest telematics company with over 120,000 devices.

In March 2019, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – a leading provider of fuel cards and workforce payment services – announced that it has entered a definitive agreement with Nvoicepay, Inc. – a developer of accounts payable (AP) software for domestic and international b2b payments. With this acquisition, the company aims to expand its Corporate Payments portfolio by incorporating Nvoicepay’s automated AP solutions, which could help FleetCor to manage full disbursement of accounts payables, including both domestic and international payables, for businesses.

In March 2019, WEX Inc. – a U.S.-based provider of payment solutions – announced that it will acquire the fuel card business of EG Group – a European fuel station and convenience retailer. The company aims to broaden its fuel card acceptance in attractive European markets through the independent fuel card network developed by EG Group’s fuel card business. With this acquisition, the company also aims to reduce its sensitivity to retail fuel prices while strengthening its position in Europe.

In November 2018, Edenred – a leading French stakeholder in the fuel card market – announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire Corporate Spending Innovations (CSI) – a U.S.-based developer and provider of automated corporate payment software. The company announced that this acquisition is in line with the company’s Fast Forward strategy to strengthen its position in the buoyant corporate payment industry.

Leading players in the fuel card market profiled in the Fact.MR report include Fuel Genie (Worldline IT Services Ltd.), H24 (Ingenico Group), Valero Energy Corporation, Eurowag (W.A.G. payment solutions, a.s.), Hoyer GmbH, 360Fuelcard, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP Plc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Total S.A., Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Repsol, S.A., Petro-Canada Superpass (Suncor Energy Inc.), Voyager Fleet Card, Radius Payment Solutions, and DKV Euro Service (DKV Mobility Services Group).

Note: To gain more information on the competitive landscape in the cheese shreds market, get the summary of this report.

Fuel Card Market – Additional Insight

Demand for Fuel Credit Cards to Surge Rapidly; Commercial Fleet Remains Target for Providers

Leading players in the fuel card market are working towards establishing a strong network of payment software developers, fuel companies, as well as financial institutions to meet the increasing demand for fuel credit cards. Though universal fuel cards are among the most popular types of fuel cards, fuel credit cards are rapidly becoming conventional among end-users, especially across commercial fleet.

To capitalize on the rapidly increasing demand for fuel credit cards, a mounting number of world’s leading financial service companies are entering the fuel card market. As commercial fleet has expanded rapidly with growing urbanization and industrialization, commercial fleet remains the primary target for market players.

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

A recent study published by Fact.MR analyzes growth of the global fuel card market to provide readers with exclusive and actionable market insights. This study is backed by a two-step research process which is inclusive of various primary and secondary resources.

The primary research methodology includes discussions with experts of fuel card industry and information gathered after interviewing other stakeholders. In the secondary process, detailed information about the fuel card market is garnered through various resources such as company annual reports, trade journals, paid resources, press releases, and other publications relevant to fuel card.

After studying industry-validated information about the fuel card market, qualitative conclusions about the prospects of the market can be reached. Findings from these two main processes were used to determine an accurate and exhaustive forecast of global fuel card market for the period from 2018 to 2028.

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=265