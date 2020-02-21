Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market : Segmentation, Industry Trends and Development to 2018 to 2028

The detailed market study published by FMR unravels the major trends that are currently influencing the growth of the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market. Further, the report inspects the various parameters that are expected to impact the current and future dynamics of the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market including the growth opportunities, challenges, and drivers across various regional markets.

The report reveals that the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2018 to 2028 and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The study indicates that the growing R&D investments, advances in technology, and growing adoption of the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) across the various end-use industries are expected to propel the growth of the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market during the assessment period 2018 to 2028.

How does the report add value to the readers?

Insights related to the growth prospects of the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market in various regions

Key winning strategies adopted by leading players in the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market

Influence of the environmental and governmental policies on the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the various segments and sub-segments of the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market

Value-chain, supply-demand, and consumption analysis of the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) across different geographies

The report clarifies the following uncertainties related to the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market

What is the major trend that can be observed in the current Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market landscape?

Who are the most prominent companies in the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market?

How are market players expanding their presence in the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market?

What are the latest innovations within the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market sphere?

What is the most effective marketing strategy adopted by players in the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market?

Feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS): North America to Reflect Higher Market Attractiveness Than European Countries

North America continues to reflect potential growth opportunities for feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market, ethanol production being one of the major factors of growth, given the increasing production of biofuels in the region. Sales of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) are expected to remain concentrated in United States on the back of increasing beef exports in the country. According to USDA, beef exports in United States are expected to grow by 6 percent in 2018, buoyed by a strong demand from various countries including Mexico, Korea, Japan and Canada. Furthermore, according to USGC (U.S. Grains Council), exports of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) have increased to more than 11 metric tons in 2017 and expected to increase in the coming years. This factor has been instrumental in pushing the growth of the feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market in North America.

Feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS): Alternative Nutrition Enhancers Can Hinder Growth

During the drying process, several volatile organic compounds are combined or released that can alter flavor making it undesirable for animal feed, particularly for pigs. This can significantly reduce the intake of diets enriched with feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), making them unwanted, getting dumped in landfills. With development of alternatives to feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), such as corn-soybean diets that offer high nutrition resulting in higher feed intake, the sales of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) are likely to get hampered, in turn negatively impacting the growth of the feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

