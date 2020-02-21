Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Assessment Analysis 2019-2028

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market is an intrinsic study of the current status of this business vertical and encompasses a brief synopsis about its segmentation. The report is inclusive of a nearly accurate prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period – market size with respect to valuation as sales volume. The study lends focus to the top magnates comprising the competitive landscape of Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market, as well as the geographical areas where the industry extends its horizons, in magnanimous detail.

The market report, titled ‘Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Research Report 2019 – By Manufacturers, Product Type, Applications, Region and Forecast to 2025′, recently added to the market research repository of details in-depth past and present analytical and statistical data about the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market. The report describes the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market in detail in terms of the economic and regulatory factors that are currently shaping the market’s growth trajectory, the regional segmentation of the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market, and an analysis of the market’s downstream and upstream value and supply chains.

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also, it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market. The industry-changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides the competitive landscape for the exploration & production (E&P) software market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players in the market for the year 2015. The exploration & production (E&P) Software market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Moreover, key takeaways section provided at the end of competitive landscape section would help the operating companies to make the best move in this market.

Schlumberger Limited, Paradigm B.V., ION Geophysical Corporation, ETL Solutions Ltd., Exprodat Consulting Ltd., Landmark Solutions, Baker Hughes Incorporated, IHS Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Computer Modelling Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, GE Oil & Gas, Pason Systems Corp., Ikon Science Limited, GEPlan Consulting Srl, Interactive Network Technologies, Inc., Peloton, Petroleum Experts Ltd., RockFlow Dynamics, LLC, OVS Group LLC, P2 Energy Solutions, Petrolink Services, Inc., EDrilling AS, and TDE Group GmbH are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software, By Deployment Type

On-premise Software

Cloud-based Software

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Operation Type

On-shore

Off-shore

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Software Type

Risk Management Mapping

Seismic Amplitude Analysis

Portfolio Aggregation

Performance Tracking

Navigation System

Resource Valuation

Reservoir Characterization Reservoir Imaging Reservoir Monitoring Subsurface Evaluation Pressure & Flow-rate Measurement

Reservoir Simulation Black Oil Simulator Compositional Simulator Thermal Compositional Simulator

Drilling Well Planning Trajectory Design Survey Database Drilling Engineering Casing Design Cement Design Hydraulics Mud Design BHA Design & Analysis Well Barrier AFE Drilling Operations Drilling Optimization Operational Efficiency – KPI Monitoring Wellsite Reporting Data Aggregation Drilling Automation Drilling Data Management Well Control Production Production Engineering Flow Assurance Engineering Production Analytics Production Operations Production Data Management Systems (PDMS) Digital Oilfield



The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Country/Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa The UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



In accordance with a competitive prospect, this Exploration & Production (E&P) Software report dispenses a broad array of features essential for measuring the current Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market performance along with technological advancements, business abstract, strengths and weaknesses of market position and hurdles crossed by the leading Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market players to gain leading position. Other aspects such as customer base, sales reach, local coverage, production price trends, and production cost layout are also analyzed to bestow accurate rivalry perspective.

