Digital Twins Market Huge Growth Till 2026 – Sap Se, Tibco Software, Sight Machine , Siemens Ag, Virtalis, Robert Bosch Gmbh

Global Digital Twins Market is accounted for $2.37 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $39.39 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 36.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing adoption of IoT and Cloud platforms, predominant usage of Industrial Internet-of things (IIoT) for design and manufacturing are favoring the market growth. However, risks related with data security due to the use of IoT and cloud platform, rise in number of cyber-attacks and lack of awareness of digital technology in rural areas are the major factors restraining the market growth. Moreover, increased speculation in R&D and new technological innovations in the field of virtual reality and augmented reality is going to develop the visualization of a digital twin is anticipated to open innovative opportunities in the market.

The major market player included in this report are: Sap Se, Tibco Software Inc., Sight Machine Inc., Siemens Ag, Virtalis Limited, Robert Bosch Gmbh ,Ibm Corporation, Prodea System Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, General Electric, Aucotec Ag, PTC Inc., Dassault Systemes, Amazon Web Services, Computer Science Corporation, Dnv Gl As, Autodesk Inc., Cosmo Company Sas, Ansys Inc., Feinguss Blank Gmb, Cadfem Gmbh, Allerin Tech Pvt Ltd and Altair Engineering Inc.

Digital twin means digital duplication of physical property, process and system which can be used for various purposes. The digital depiction provides both the fundamentals and the dynamics of how an Internet of Things device operates and lives during its life cycle. This technology is the one of the most lucrative markets in the existing century. This technology has the capability to record, organize, and monitor dynamic process, product or a service by creating a theoretical model using simulation software’s and computer-based aids.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



Technologies Covered:

– DTS-Si

– Predix

– APDV

– Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

– Dynamic Optimization

– Product Design and Development

– Predictive Maintenance

– Machine and Equipment Health Monitoring

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Retail and Consumer Goods

– Electronics & Electrical

– Energy and Utilities

– Home and Commercial

– Automotive and Transportation

– Machine Manufacturing

– Agriculture

– Other End Users

