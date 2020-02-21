Dental Surgical Equipment Market emergence of advanced technologies and global industry analysis 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Dental Surgical Equipment Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

key developments on the competitive front over the past decade:

Companies such as 3M and Planmeca Group have adopted 3D printing technologies within the domain of dental surgical equipment. This strategy is expected to offer a competitive edge to these players over other vendors. Dentists prefer 3D printing technologies for creating dentures and dental aids.

The healthcare fraternity has also assisted the vendors operating in the global dental surgical equipment market in recent times. The inflow of investments from international healthcare investors shall aid the growth of market players such as Danaher Corp. and Institut Straumann AG.

Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

Expertise of Dental Professionals

The growth of the global dental surgical equipment market largely hinges on the way the dental fraternity deals with new technologies. Most dental experts have embraced new technologies and have become key end-users of various dental surgical equipments. This factor is projected to give a thrust to the growth of the global dental surgical equipment market.

Increasing Number of Dental Care Centers

The increasing number of dental clinics has played an integral role in the growth of the global dental surgical equipment market. All of these dental centers are on a quest to increase their profit margins by offering state of the art services. Hence, the global dental surgical equipment market is projected to accumulate tremendous opportunities for growth.

Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global dental surgical equipment market can be segmented into North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The market for dental surgical equipment in Asia Pacific has been expanding on account of the increasing number of dental clinics in India.

