Artificial Sweetener Market – Trends and Opportunities with Forecast up to 2018 to 2027

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section in the artificial sweetener market offers a deep dive into the profiles of the leading companies operating in the global market landscape. It offers captivating insights on the key developments, differential strategies, and other crucial aspects about the key players having a stronghold in the artificial sweetener market.

Tate & Lyle PLC, a key player in the artificial sweetener market, entered into an agreement in 2017 to acquire a 15% stake in Sweet Green Fields, a leading company offering premium quality sweetener solutions.

Archer Daniels Midland Company, another leading player in the artificial sweetener market, acquired Eatem Foods in the year 2015 to diversify its product portfolio. Also, the company announced the availability of a new product named’ VivaSweet Sucralose’ in 2015, an exclusive zero-calorie sweetener.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc., another prominent player in the high intensity artificial sweetener market, signed an agreement in March, 2018 to acquire Circle Foods L.L.C.

Artificial Sweetener- Definition

Artificial sweetener refer to substitutes for conventional or regular sugar that is manufactured synthetically and offers sweetness attributes without calories.

High intensity artificial sweetener is about 200-20,000 times sweeter than regular/normal sugar, as suggested by the name i.e. ‘intense sweetener’.

Artificial Sweetener Market- About the Report

The high intensity artificial sweetener market demonstrates the market potential of artificial sweetener market for the assessment period of 2018-2027. The report has a specific focus on high intensity artificial sweeteners, and tracks demand and sales for this category.

Artificial Sweetener- Market Structure

The artificial sweetener market has been segmented by product, end use application, form, and region. By product, the market is classified into Cyclamate, Saccharin, Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium (Ace-K), Sucralose, and Others.

Several end use applications featured in the high intensity artificial sweetener market report include beverage, dairy products, bakery and confectionery, dietary supplements, bread spreads, pharmaceutical, personal care, and others. By form, the high intensity artificial sweetener market is classified as powder, tablets, and syrups. The high intensity artificial sweetener market has been gauged across key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA.

Additional Questions Answered

The report on high intensity artificial sweetener market addresses various questions related to the global market landscape and associated aspects. The additional questions on high intensity artificial sweetener market enable the readers to gain a strategic edge and make viable and critical decisions to strengthen their foothold in the high intensity artificial sweetener market. Some of the additional questions answered in the high intensity artificial sweetener market are:

What impact does the rising demand from the diabetic demographic have on the overall growth of high intensity artificial sweetener market?

What are the key differential strategies of key players to gain a competitive advantage over the mid-sized and small players?

How is the adoption rate of high intensity artificial sweetener for oral care products?

How will the surging demand for low-calorific canned and packaged foods affect the growth of high intensity artificial sweetener market?

Research Methodology

A holistic research methodology has been leveraged to glean the compelling insights for compilation of the research study on high intensity artificial sweetener market. All the data points and information sketched in the high intensity artificial sweetener market report have been collected and assembled from credible and reliable sources, including primary and secondary sources. Moreover, the data points in high intensity artificial sweetener market report have been verified by industry experts to give an unmatched analysis of the global scenario of high intensity artificial sweetener market.

